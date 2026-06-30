MULTAN: A heartbreaking incident – highlighting the impact of extreme poverty – has emerged from Multan, where a father brought the body of his 25-year-old son to a graveyard without a burial shroud because he could not afford the funeral expenses.

The incident took place in Rashidabad, where the man’s son, identified as Danish, died. According to the grieving father, he did not have enough money to purchase a kafan (burial shroud) or meet the basic costs of the funeral.

Police said they received information that a burial was about to take place without a shroud at Rashidabad Graveyard. Upon reaching the site, officers from Lohari Gate Police learned that the family was facing severe financial hardship.

According to police, the father had wrapped his son’s body in a bedsheet and was preparing for the burial due to his inability to afford a proper shroud.

Saddened by the family’s plight, the police officers contributed money from their own pockets to purchase a burial shroud and ensured the deceased was buried according to Islamic rites.

The officers also provided immediate financial assistance to the bereaved family and helped arrange the remaining funeral expenses.

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A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread sympathy for the family and praise for the police officers’ compassionate response. Many users described the incident as a stark reminder of the hardships faced by low-income families struggling to meet even the most basic funeral expenses.

Notably, in graveyards in Multan, private individuals, including gravediggers, are reportedly charging Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 for a grave, despite there being no official government burial fee. This has made funerals increasingly unaffordable for many low-income families.