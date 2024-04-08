Rare whale spotted near Balochistan coast for the first time

HUB: A rare whale was spotted near Gadani coast, Gwadar for the first time, ARY News reported on Monday.
The video of rare black whale was filmed by local fishermen in the sea while fishing at about distance of 2 to 3 kilometers from the coast.
In the video, exhilarated fishermen could be seen expressing their excitement with some even warning the others to maintain distance as it could attack them, whereas some even joked around terming it as a shark.
Earlier in 2020, a rare humpback whale was spotted off the coast of Balochistan.
In the footage that went viral on social media, the giant creature was seen jumping out of the water.
The whale was spotted by the local fishermen when they were fishing off the Balochistan shore. They recorded and share the rare scene on social media.
Talking exclusively to ARY News, the World Wide Fund’s (WWF) Technical Advisor said that the humpback whale was listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, adding that only 100 individuals of this species are left in the world.
He maintained that humpback whale is found in the waters of Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Iran.