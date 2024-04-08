Rare whale spotted near Balochistan coast for the first time

HUB: A rare whale was spotted near Gadani coast, Gwadar for the first time, ARY News reported on Monday.

The video of rare black whale was filmed by local fishermen in the sea while fishing at about distance of 2 to 3 kilometers from the coast.

In the video, exhilarated fishermen could be seen expressing their excitement with some even warning the others to maintain distance as it could attack them, whereas some even joked around terming it as a shark.