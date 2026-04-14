Why is April witnessing unusual rainfall? - Explainer

Unusually heavy rainfall during April has broken years-old weather records in Karachi, with experts warning that emerging patterns—from the deserts of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan’s coastline—point to intensifying climate change risks.

Meteorologists have described the unexpected April rains as a “wake-up call”, highlighting growing concerns over shifting climate patterns.

According to a report by Anzela Qureshi, widespread un-seasonal rainfall across Pakistan has alarmed weather experts.

In Karachi, where April is typically associated with the onset of summer, the recent rains have overturned long-standing climatic records.

Experts attribute the increased intensity of rainfall to unusually active western weather systems, enhanced moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea, and sudden fluctuations in temperature.

The collision of cold and warm air masses has triggered thunderstorms, lightning, and even hailstorms in some areas, raising concerns about potential damage to the agricultural sector.

Climate data indicates that April in Karachi has historically been a dry month with minimal recorded rainfall. However, this year’s precipitation levels have deviated significantly from the norm, which experts view as a clear climatic warning.

Specialists further noted that rising global temperatures are steadily warming the Earth, while waters in the Arabian Sea have also become warmer than before. This has led to increased evaporation, resulting in higher concentrations of moisture in the atmosphere and consequently more intense rainfall.

This trend is not limited to Karachi alone but is also evident in Gulf countries, where unusual rainfall has been recorded. Deserts in Saudi Arabia—once synonymous with extreme heat and aridity—are now witnessing flooding.

Experts warn that these developments underscore the reality that climate change is no longer a theoretical concept but a rapidly unfolding phenomenon in the region, requiring urgent and serious action to mitigate its impacts.