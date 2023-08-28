27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

Video: Woman beaten up during robbery in Rawalpindi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A woman was beaten up and deprived of her belongings during a robbery attempt in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident – CCTV footage of which is going viral on social media – took place within the limits of Waris Khan police station, wherein two robbers beat and looted the belongings of a woman.

In the CCTV footage, the two robbers can be seen snatching belongings of the woman while one of them chocked her. The suspects pulled off the woman’s bangles and rings and then beat up the woman and fled away.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO Rawalpindi sought a report from Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal. The police claimed that they have identified the accused in the CCTV footage and will arrest them soon.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.