Video: Woman beaten up during robbery in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: A woman was beaten up and deprived of her belongings during a robbery attempt in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident – CCTV footage of which is going viral on social media – took place within the limits of Waris Khan police station, wherein two robbers beat and looted the belongings of a woman.

#triggerwarning #Rawalpindi incident took place at Waris Khan area Rawalpindi. Law enforcement agencies should take notice put the culprits behind the bars. pic.twitter.com/rvAu3SHsRn — 𝗔𝗺𝗷𝗶𝗱 𝗔𝗹𝗶🐦 (@AmjidAli) August 28, 2023

In the CCTV footage, the two robbers can be seen snatching belongings of the woman while one of them chocked her. The suspects pulled off the woman’s bangles and rings and then beat up the woman and fled away.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO Rawalpindi sought a report from Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal. The police claimed that they have identified the accused in the CCTV footage and will arrest them soon.