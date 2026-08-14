Video: Helpless woman beaten with slippers outside temple

KAPURTHALA, PUNJAB- A horrifying video going viral across social media, that captured a helpless woman beggar with a child repeatedly being beaten up outside a religious monument in Punjab’s Kapurthala region, has stirred outrage.

The video filmed on August 9 outside the legendary Mata Shri Bhadrakali Temple entrance made way for intense uproar on social media and pleas from rights activists to intervene. As a result, the Kapurthala Police suo motu initiated legal action.

What was seen near Mata Bhadrakali Temple?

Preliminary information stated the unfortunate event occurred on 9th August, close to 5:27PM. An argument had ensued with the shopkeeper, local reports identify him as Pawan Sharma (Also known as Vikas Sharma) that runs the devotional goods shop just across Mata’s Holy Shrine, after the beggar helpless Woman who sits with her little one right before the Shrine’s entrance reportedly touched his parked bike and vandalized his shop while letting her children tamper his ride.

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The recording depicted how he snatched off his footwear and began brutally hitting her with his slipper while pinning her. Regardless of attempts from nearby attendees, including a woman’s interference in pulling him back; the aggressive man pushed him through with ease, slapped her and delivered a forcefulkick in the abdomen, and more . .

Alas, for all her helplessness ,the woman did not opt to lodge police complaints. On the other hand the trending video made both the State Women Commission as well as a number of other human-right related forums and groups to send written queries to the authorities for action.

Accordingly ,Kapurthala city station filed an case on 11Aug with police taking “suo moto” cognizance under the Indian Penal Code sections 74 & 115 (ii of the recently introduced Bharatia Nyaya Samhita(BNS).

“The accused’s details have been retrieved through video and an FIR has been registered under all the appropriate Sections. We are pursuing to catch hold of the accused through coordinated raids by the police teams,” said Sub-Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Shital Singh.

The temple administration body and the Police Department have also teamed up for reaching out to the affected woman and her children.