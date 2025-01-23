VIDEO: Woman, children deprived of valuables in daylight robbery

RAWALPINDI: In a brazen daylight robbery, dacoits targeted a mother and her children in Rawalpindi’s Quaid-e-Azam Colony, depriving them of valuables, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred when the mother was returning home with her children from school. Two motorcycle-borne dacoits snatched gold jewelry and other valuables from the woman.

The dacoits were caught on CCTV camera, fleeing the scene after committing the crime. The footage shows the dacoits looting the woman and children outside their home, while a young girl is seen running inside the house in fear.

The robbers made off with four gold bangles and a mobile phone. Senior police officers arrived at the scene after the incident and launched an investigation with the help of CCTV footage.

Earlier on January 5, a young man was gunned down when he offered resistance to robbers in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Kamran Khan, five robbers entered a house with the intention of committing a crime. As the robbers attempted to flee, a youth who had come to offer Fajr prayers raised an alarm, catching their attention.

The SSP said that in retaliation, the robbers fired at the youth, resulting in fatal injuries.

Following the incident, SSP Korangi Kamran Khan suspended the SHO of Zaman Town and the in-charge of the relevant police checkpoint. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.