CCTV footage captures online rider’s murder during robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: An online rider, tragically lost his life during a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Fahad Hussain, was a resident of Korangi. The victim was waiting for a ride when two armed robbers on a motorcycle approached him.

CCTV footage shows Fahad grabbing one of the robbers, but the accomplice opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Police confirmed that the robbers fled the scene without stealing anything, taking advantage of the lack of police presence in the area.

Fahad’s body has been moved to Jinnah Hospital, where his family has also gathered. Authorities have launched an investigation to track down the perpetrators.

It is noteworthy that the number of individuals killed during robbery resistance in Karachi this year has reached 110, highlighting the alarming rise in criminal activities in the city.

Earlier in August 2024, Karachi witnessed a staggering surge in street crimes, with over 44,000 incidents reported in just the first seven months of the year 2024.

As per the data released by the local police of Karachi, the majority of the crimes involved the theft of motorcycles in the metropolis.

In the span of the first seven months of the current year, more than 31,000 motorcycles were either stolen or snatched from their owners in Karachi, making them the most common target in these street crime incidents, while, over 11,800 mobile phones were snatched from Karachi citizens.

The data further revealed that around 1,200 cars were snatched from citizens of Karachi during the same period, adding to the already high levels of insecurity among residents.

Despite the significant number of thefts, recovery rates remain low.

Police reports indicate that only 1,500 motorcycles, 220 cars, and 120 mobile phones have been successfully recovered.