VIDEO: Woman receives instant karma after slapping little girl

Social media users hailed a man after a video went viral showing him delivering instant karma to a woman who slapped the little daughter of another woman.

The incident, caught on CCTV camera, showed a woman strolling on a sidewalk in Brazil with her daughter when another woman approached them from the opposite direction and suddenly attacked the girl.

The viral video showed the woman extending her arm and slapping the girl in the face in broad daylight.

As the enraged mother prepared to retaliate, her daughter was seen in the video pulling back her mother as the assailant took a wild swing at the mother, however, she missed this time.

A man then came running and kicked the woman to the ground. He then tried to kick her multiple times, however, landed one kick at the spot.

After taking a beating, the viral video showed the assailant getting off the ground and shouting at the man who was then seen exchanging words with the woman.

Meanwhile, onlookers approached the mother and daughter and consoled them after the attack as the assailant went on her way.

The video of the incident soon went viral as social media users heaped praise on the man for coming to the rescue of the woman and her daughter.

Read more: Watch: Man receives instant karma after provoking elephant with stick

One user considered her thrashing an instant Karma, saying, “That was appropriate.”

Another said that the assailants got what she deserved for attacking and slapping an innocent child.

One person suggested that the punishment of the woman was lighter compared to her crime and should have been thrashed more.

‘Wasn’t good enough if you ask me,’ the person said.