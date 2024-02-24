Watch: Man receives instant karma after provoking elephant with stick

In a bizarre video which went viral online, a man received instant karma after provoking an elephant with a stick.

The viral video, which was originally shared in 2022 by X (formerly Twitter) user, resurfaced when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Surendra Mehra re-posted it on social media platform X. The footage captures a man provocatively poking an elephant with a stick, an act that has since ignited fury among online users.

Barua, in his original tweet, remarked, “When humans lose fear of wildlife and wildlife lose fear of humans, it’s not coexistence but a recipe for disaster,” revealing that the incident occurred in Assam.

Mehra, expressing his dismay, commented on the video by stating, “Just madness. What makes it possible for someone to think in that way? Such provocations definitely lead to Man-Animal conflict.”

The short yet terrifying video portrays two men standing in front of a herd of elephants, with one of them approaching an elephant and poking it with a stick. The footage concludes with the provoked elephant charging at the men, who hastily flee the scene.

In a separate incident, a viral video showed moment of a ruthless man got instant karma after beating up a donkey.

The poor animal who had been subjected to torture gave a lesson to the man. In the viral video, the man was seen harnessing, kicking and slapping the donkey multiple times in its face.

Later, the donkey caught hold of his leg and did not let go. It swirled the man around and dragged him into the mud.