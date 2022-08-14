Viral video: Man gets instant karma after beating up donkey

A viral video showed moment a ruthless man got instant karma after beating up a donkey.

The poor animal who had been subjected to torture gave a lesson to the man. In the viral video, the man was seen harnessing, kicking and slapping the donkey multiple times in its face.

Later, the donkey caught hold of his leg and did not let go. It swirled the man around and dragged him into the mud.

The video was shared by Shakti Kapoor on Instagram with the caption ‘Jaisi karni waisi bharni (as you sow, so shall you reap.)’

