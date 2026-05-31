An attempted robbery at a newly opened cosmetics store in Karachi’s Korangi area was thwarted after female customers courageously confronted the armed suspects, forcing them to flee the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, four armed men entered the cosmetics shop near Korangi No. 6 Market while several women and children were present inside.

The suspects allegedly attempted to carry out a robbery, targeting both the shop owner and customers.

However, the women inside the store resisted the robbers, disrupting their plans and prompting the suspects to open fire before fleeing the area.

Witnesses said the incident created panic among shoppers, particularly as children were also present at the time. Fortunately, despite the gunfire, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Police officials stated that officers responded promptly after receiving reports of the incident and launched a pursuit of the fleeing suspects. However, the attackers managed to escape before they could be apprehended.

Authorities confirmed that the robbers were unable to steal cash, valuables or merchandise from the store due to the resistance offered by those present.

An investigation into the incident is under way, and police are reviewing available evidence in an effort to identify and arrest the suspects.

The incident has drawn attention on social media, with many praising the bravery of the women who stood up to the armed robbers and helped prevent the crime.