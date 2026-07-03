A woman has filed a police complaint after allegedly being assaulted by a group of four women and a man at a café in Karachi’s Clifton area, ARY News reported on Friday, citing CCTV footage of the incident.

The alleged attack took place at a café in Bukhari Commercial, where the complainant, Gheeda Fahad, said she was having dinner with a friend when the group confronted and assaulted her. She submitted a formal application to Darakhshan Police, requesting legal action against those she alleges were involved.

CCTV footage obtained by ARY News reportedly shows four women and one man physically attacking the complainant inside the café.

According to Gheeda Fahad, the assault left her with injuries, including the loss of a fingernail.

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In her statement to police, Gheeda Fahad alleged that Hameed Kakar, Amina Khan, Ranza Shah and Sanina Haq were among those involved in the incident. She further claimed that during the assault, the group attempted to strangle her, threatened to kill her and tried to abduct her.

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The complainant has urged authorities to take strict legal action against everyone allegedly involved and to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Police have received the complaint and are expected to investigate the matter. The allegations remain under investigation and have not been proven in court.