Videos of police shootout in Karachi’s Korangi surface

KARACHI: Police said on Tuesday that the arrested dacoits revealed the names of their accomplices who had managed to flee from the crime scene during a shootout with the security officials yesterday, ARY News reported.

Videos of the police shootout in Korangi’s Awami Colony have surfaced that showed the security personnel while grabbing one of the injured dacoits who was hiding in a house. One of the videos also showed the exchange of fire between the police and dacoits.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi told the media that the dacoits opened fire on the raiding police team after they had been surrounded. The dacoits had opened fire after hiding themselves inside the houses.

The police officer said that the policemen arrested three allegedly dacoits after 30 minutes of a gunfight, whereas, more than three accomplices of the criminals managed to flee from the scene.

He said that the police constable Rana Tasleem had bravely fought the dacoits and also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. The police constable was receiving medical treatment at the hospital, he added.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Aziz, Shafiq and Azhar, whereas, the police team recovered 9mm pistols and more than 380,000 cash from their possession.

Police said that the dacoit gang confessed to being involved in various incidents of street crimes in different areas of the metropolis.

SSP Korangi said that the weapons recovered from the accused were sent to the lab for forensic examination.