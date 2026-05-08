Vidya Balan reflects on Late Irrfan Khan in emotional note

Vidya Balan reflected on sweet and emotional memories with late actor Irrfan Khan, reminiscing about her late co-star and their earlier film.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she shared clips from the movie accompanied by a lengthy caption. She further added, “Watched The Last Tenant for the first time last night, since I shot for it 25 years ago. I shot for it and then, for some reason, it didn’t see the light of day”.

The actor went on to discuss their challenges and hardships during this period in her career, “This happened at a time when nothing I touched seemed to materialize. My first Malayalam film, Chakram, was shelved, following which I was replaced in almost a dozen films over a period of three years”.

She added, “To cut a long story short, like all the other things that didn’t work out at the time, I wanted to forget about it… so I did. I diligently shoved it under the carpet… until last week, when I received a text from the director informing me of its release on YouTube”. The actress also reflected on Khan’s remarkable acting and the memories she shared with him.

“And then one vague memory popped up. I remembered calling my sister excitedly from the set to tell her that I was shooting with Irrfan Khan from Banegi Apni Baat. I thought he was the most natural actor then, and I felt the same way last night… never a false note or tone”.

Balan further noted that since his passing, she has “rued the fact that a couple of films that would’ve had us play opposite each other didn’t materialize, for some reason or another. But now I at least have The Last Tenant!!!”

Irrfan Khan was an acclaimed Indian actor who worked in both Indian and American films, earning international recognition for roles in Life of Pi (2012) and Jurassic World (2015).

Balan penned a heartfelt tribute to the actor, who passed away in 2020, while reflecting on their 25-year-old film, The Last Tenant, which has now been released on YouTube.