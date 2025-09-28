Vietnam to evacuate 250,000 ahead of Typhoon Bualoi

  • By AFPAFP
    • -
  • Sep 28, 2025
    • -
  • 358 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Vietnam to evacuate 250,000 ahead of Typhoon Bualoi
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment