Vietnam floods and landslides kill at least 4

HANOI, Vietnam: Severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least four people in Vietnam, state media reported on Saturday.

More than 238 hectares of rice and other crops across four northern mountainous provinces had been damaged since Wednesday, with livestock or poultry killed or washed away by floodwaters, according to Vietnam’s disaster and dyke management authority.

Authorities have deployed 500 rescuers to search for missing persons and evacuate residents from areas at risk of landslides, state outlet Cong Ly said.

Natural disasters between January and June have left at least 30 people dead in the country and caused more than $21.7 million in damage.

The Southeast Asian nation is prone to heavy rain between June and September, but scientists have identified a pattern of human-driven climate change making extreme weather more frequent and destructive.