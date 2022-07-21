Liger: Trailer of Vijay Deverakonda Bollywood debut is out now!

The official trailer of South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Bollywood film ‘Liger’ has been released.

Dharma Productions dropped the official trailer of the sports-action film ‘Liger’, Thursday, featuring the Bollywood debutante Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. The action-packed two-minute long trailer also glimpsed ‘Baahubali’ fame Ramya Krishnan and starlet Ananya Panday.

The official trailer opens with Krishnan, who plays the mother of Liger [Deverakonda], as she introduced him as a crossbreed between a lion and a tiger. The clip was focused around the titular character – an MMA fighter – and shows his multiple outings in the ring, while he struggled with his speech.

The female lead, Panday plays the love interest of the protagonist, who doesn’t shy away from backing him during tough moments, whereas, American boxer Mike Tyson also made a blink-and-miss cameo in the trailer.

Earlier, the makers dropped the first song titled ‘Akdi Pakdi’ from the movie, which had Deverakonda and Panday ruling the dance floor in the upbeat dance track.

Apart from the lead characters, the high-octane actioner will also star Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram

‘Liger’ has been directed by South industry’s celebrated filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, who has also written the story with Prashant Pandey. Karan Johar and his mother Hiroo Yash Johar have backed the project with their banner ‘Dharma Productions’.

‘Liger’ is slated to release on August 25, in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

