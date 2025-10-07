Vijay Deverakonda meets with a car accident near Hyderabad

Days after confirming engagement with fellow actor Rashmika Mandanna, South cinema heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was met with a car accident near Hyderabad.

As reported by the Indian media, actor Vijay Deverakonda, 36, who, along with his family, was spotted visiting a religious retreat in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, October 6, was on his way back to Hyderabad when his Lexus LM350h was involved in a car accident on the highway.

According to the details, the rear portion of his car sustained significant damage after being collided with another vehicle on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district; however, Deverakonda escaped the accident ‘unscathed’.

In a statement via his X handle later, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actor updated his fans about the crash, clarifying that all the family members have escaped uninjured in the accident.

“All is well,” he assured on the social platform. “Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home.”

“My head hurts, but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix,” Deverakonda shared further. “So, biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you .”