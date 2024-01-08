Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to exchange rings next month?

Though the South Indian film actors never admitted their relationship in public, rumour has it that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to exchange rings next month.

As reported by Indian media outlets, yet another celebrity couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Reportedly, after multiple romantic getaways and spending recent Diwali together, the South-Indian cinema stars are expected to exchange rings sometime in the beginning of next month.

The report from the local publication also suggests that the much-talked-about celebrity couple is planning to officially announce their engagement in the second week of February, however, there has been no confirmation from either of the two actors on the matter.

Pertinent to note here that co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna started dating while shooting for ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, after the latter called off her engagement with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty in 2018.

Earlier there were reports that the two parted ways in 2020, however, with the latest developments, seems like those were just another celebrity break-up rumours, and the ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Animal’ actors are going pretty steady with their relationship.

