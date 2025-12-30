Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's wedding plans unveiled

Bollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna about to start their new chapter of life. The details from their wedding plans are being revealed.

The two actors got engaged in a private ceremony in October 2025. The event was attended only by close family members.

The news was confirmed by their team due to the news of engagement got leaked and it wasn’t confirmed by the couple themselves.

According to close sources of the couple, fresh details about the wedding preparations have been unveiled, they said, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance”.

It remained unclear whether the actors will host a larger reception for friends from the film industry once they return to Hyderabad.

The Dear Comrade pair reportedly exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3 a day after Dasara.

At the time, Vijay’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times that they would marry in February, though no formal announcement was made.

Since then, fans have picked up on small signs. Vijay’s public display of affection towards Rashmika at an event for The Girlfriend drew attention, while Rashmika spoke about how her “partner” helped her heal from pain he did not cause. Both have also been spotted wearing engagement rings.