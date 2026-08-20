Vijay Deverakonda’s cute nap post gets sweet reaction

The most recent post from Vijay Deverakonda is making fans feel special, like family. The actor posted an unposed snapshot of himself napping in the afternoon between his parents when the rain canceled his shoot, giving his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, credit for the photo.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and looking completely at ease, he captioned the post: “Rains canceled shoots — You get an afternoon nap in your favourite spot as a kid.” He added that the nap gave him “1000% recovery.”

In response to Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna made a lighthearted remark. The 30-year-old actress jokingly urged her spouse to recognize her photographic abilities after pointing out that she had taken the picture.

Commenting on the post, the Pushpa actress wrote: “Did you give me the credit just because you didn’t want to see my puppy eyes back home? Also, now while we are at it… can you give me credit for all the other photos that I’ve taken over the years, too? I should show my loves how amazing my photography skills really are, no? Just saying!”

The cute exchange between the Dear Comrade couple quickly drew reactions from their followers. The adorable conversation prompted many intrigued comments from fans.

One user noted her contribution by commenting, “Pic credits to our cute Rashmika.” Another fan penned a similar comment, writing, “Pic by Rashmika Mandanna.” A third admirer pointed out that Rashmika Mandanna is Vijay Deverakonda’s wife, stating, “PC – Vijju’s wifey.” One more fan flooded the comment section to laud the actress for stunningly capturing the moment, expressing, “She really captured this moment so beautifully, Rushiee.”

In February 2026, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were married in a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family members.

Regarding their careers, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are preparing to work together once again, as both are set to share the screen in Ranabaali, an upcoming historical drama. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, marking another collaboration for the couple, who previously starred together in Dear Comrade.