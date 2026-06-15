Vikrant Gupta slams Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s viral act

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—a highly talented 15 year old kid with a massive future—got himself involved in an incredibly ugly, heated scene with the Sri Lankan players.

Famous Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta criticize the worst behavior of Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi and indicated that this petulance and lack of composure under pressure are highly concerning.

When you are representing India on foreign soil, your temperament is tested as much as your skill, and right now, the temperament is looking completely fragile.

Let me say this very clearly—if you are a true Indian cricket fan, you cannot, and should not, be happy with what we just witnessed out there in Dambulla. This is not the standard we expect from a team wearing the India jersey, regardless of whether it’s the senior team or the ‘A’ side. What happened on the field, both tactically and behaviorally, was an absolute disaster.

Tweeted shared by Gupta after the match said, “No Indian fan should be happy with what we saw in Dambulla – Tilak Verma going on and on gesturing and arguing with the umpires even with light fading, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting into an ugly scene with Lankans and how India A management messed up another Super Over.

Chasing Vaibhav face the first ball?”

It is pertinent to know that Tilak Varma was the captain of indian side, a player with international exposure, yet he was seen going on and on, constantly gesturing and arguing with the umpires.

Biggest shocker

The sheer tactical bankruptcy of the India A management. Once again, they have completely messed up a Super Over. When you are chasing a steep target in a six-ball shootout, you put your most explosive, in-form boundary-hitter on strike immediately.

Naturally, everyone expected the destructive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to face the very first ball. Instead, the management held him back, bungled the batting order, and handed the game on a platter to Sri Lanka.

The BCCI management needs to pull up these players and the coaching staff immediately, because this was a thoroughly unacceptable performance.