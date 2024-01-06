Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ to close Macau’s Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Fest

Indian actor Vikrant Massey’s sleeper hit ’12th Fail’, the biopic of an IPS officer, has been picked to close the prestigious Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival in Macau.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to take his latest offering to the Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival, happening in Macau from January 5-11 this year.

In yet another remarkable milestone, the screening of Massey-led ’12th Fail’ will close the prestigious festival on January 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

Based on the best-selling, same-titled 2019 non-fiction book by Indian author Anurag Pathak, ’12th Fail’ follows the real-life story of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The biographical drama, by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stars Vikrant Massey in the titular role along with Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Initially released across India on October 27 last year, the film was re-released in dubbed Tamil, Kannada and Telugu versions on November 3, following the ground-breaking success in the Hindi language. It garnered critical acclaim from audiences and cinema critics alike.

’12th Fail’ is now streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistani films leave a mark at Red Sea International Film Festival 2023