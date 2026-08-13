DARJEELING: A group of villagers allegedly vandalised an electricity transformer in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district after a cow was electrocuted and killed, triggering anger among local residents.

According to Indian media reports, the cow suffered a fatal electric shock after coming into contact with electrical infrastructure in the area.

Enraged villagers gathered at the scene and attacked the transformer with sticks and poles. The crowd also damaged power poles, disrupting electricity supplies and leaving the area without power.

Recent incidents involving cows

The incident comes amid several recent reports of violence in India linked to allegations involving cows, which are considered sacred by many Hindus.

A day earlier, a doctor was allegedly assaulted and his car vandalised by a mob in Bichpuri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district after his vehicle hit and killed a cow, according to police.

In another recent incident, a Hindu mother and daughter, identified as Deepa and Suman, were allegedly assaulted by members of the Hindu Raksha Dal on suspicion of cow slaughter on the Delhi-Meerut Road. Indian media reports said the two women were involved in animal husbandry and had cared for cows for years. Police reportedly found no evidence that they were involved in cow slaughter.

The incidents have renewed concerns over violence and vigilantism surrounding cow-related allegations in parts of India.

Stray cattle pose growing challenge

India is also facing a major stray-cattle problem. Reports have estimated that more than five million stray cattle are roaming across the country.

Strict cow-slaughter bans and anti-cattle-trafficking laws in several states have contributed to farmers abandoning old or unproductive cattle they can no longer afford to maintain, according to reports.

Stray cattle have increasingly become a problem for farmers and local authorities, causing crop damage, traffic hazards and economic losses in rural and urban areas.