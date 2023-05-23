Vin Diesel shares plans for ‘Fast and Furious’ future

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel said there will be a female-led ‘Fast and Furious‘ spin-off in the future.

Vin Diesel told the US news agency Variety that he started working on a female-led ‘Fast and Furious‘ spin-off in 2017 at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).

“I started developing the female-led spin-off in the Fast and Furious franchise in 2017, along with the other spin-offs,” he said. “And the sooner I deliver the Fast and Furious finale, the sooner I can launch all the spin-offs.”

It is pertinent to mention that speculations of actor Gal Gadot playing the lead role in the female-lead spin-off made rounds after her cameo appearance in ‘Fast X’.

Her character Gisele Yashar was killed in the sixth film.

Famous female actors Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Eva Mendes, Elsa Pataky, Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey, Nathalie Emmanuel, Vanessa Kirby, Meesha Garbett, Eiza González and Cardi B have worked in the franchise.