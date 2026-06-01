Vin Diesel confirms release date for upcoming 'Fast Forever'

The long-awaited announcement that Fast & Furious fans had been anticipating has finally been made by Vin Diesel via Instagram, where he shared a picture of a classic Dodge Charger from the franchise’s storyline.

Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and other members of Vin Diesel’s on-screen family appeared in the most recent installment, Fast X, which was released in 2023. The series additionally introduced Jason Momoa portraying Dante Reyes as a new entry to the franchise.

Through an Instagram update, Vin Diesel confirmed the release date for the next film, writing in the caption, “Each one tells a story… March 17th, 2028! ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Fast X featured Momoa’s character seeking revenge for the death of his father, Hernan Reyes. He targeted Dominic Toretto and his crew, even bombing Vatican City to frame them as international terrorists. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the 2023 film concluded on a cliffhanger as it depicted Dante seemingly killing Dom and his team.

The next installment, titled Fast Forever, will reportedly reunite all the original cast members alongside Jason Momoa reprising his role as Dante, and it is claimed to be the final sequel in the main franchise.