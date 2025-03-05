Could Vin Diesel’s Groot get a solo movie? Here’s what he said!

Vin Diesel is keeping busy in 2025 with a slate of major projects, and he has hinted at a possible return as Groot in a new Marvel venture.

The Fast & Furious star took to Instagram to tease what’s ahead, including a potential standalone film centered on the beloved tree-like character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sharing his excitement, Diesel revealed that Disney is eager to explore Groot’s origins, saying, “Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet.”

If confirmed, this could mark another chapter for the character he first voiced in 2014’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and later reprised in multiple Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Vin Diesel also lent his voice to Groot in Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet and the Disney+ series I Am Groot, further cementing his connection to the role.

Alongside his potential return as Groot, Diesel is working on Fast X: Part 2, a Rock’em Sock’em adaptation, and new installments of xXx, Riddick, and The Last Witch Hunter.

He also remains committed to filming Fast X: Part 2 in Los Angeles, citing the city’s deep connection to the franchise and the need to support the local economy following devastating wildfires.

Diesel shared that his sister, Jordana Brewster, urged him to bring the film back to its roots, saying, “Please have Universal film the rest of Fast X Part 2 in LA.”

He echoed the sentiment, stating, “Los Angeles is where Fast and Furious started filming 25 years ago… and now Fast will finally return home. All love…”

With Vin Diesel teasing both a Fast & Furious finale in LA and the possible return of Groot in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, fans have plenty to look forward to from the action star in the coming year.