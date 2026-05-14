The bond of family that defines the Fast & Furious franchise took center stage at the Cannes Film Festival as Vin Diesel paid an emotional tribute to late co-star Paul Walker through his daughter, Meadow Walker.

During a special midnight screening celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious on May 13, Diesel became visibly emotional while introducing Meadow to the audience.

Joined by franchise stars Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, the actor reflected on the deep brotherhood formed throughout the series.

“The person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker,” Diesel told the crowd as applause filled the theater. “I’m gonna go and shed a tear real quick.”

The heartfelt moment moved Diesel to tears as he briefly stepped away from the microphone. He later thanked fans for their unwavering support of the franchise, saying, “The only reason why we’re making the finale for Fast for 2028… It’s because of each and every one of you that has given us your hearts and your loyalty,” Diesel told the crowd, referring to the upcoming Fast Forever.

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Following the screening, Meadow addressed the audience with Diesel by her side. He shared that she considers the Fast & Furious cast a “source of strength” and assured her that her father “would be so proud” as the pair embraced emotionally onstage.

Paul Walker starred alongside Vin Diesel in the first seven Fast & Furious films before his tragic death in a car accident in 2013 at the age of 40.

Since then, Meadow has continued to preserve his legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation and her close relationship with Diesel, who is also her godfather.