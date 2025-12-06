Vin Diesel revives 'The Last Witch Hunter 2' with social media reveal

After a decade, a sequel to Vin Diesel’s action fantasy passion project is under production. The actor shared the details of the movie in his social media post.

In an Instagram post, Vin Diesel shared an image of the cover and first page of The Last Witch Hunter 2 script. He also revealed the title of the long-awaited sequel to be Kaulder the Immortal – The Lion’s Oath. The reveal comes along with a clue regarding the direction of the follow-up: “Some debts take centuries to pay”.

Bringing together all manner of action and fantasy and smashing them together with Diesel in the middle, 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter was directed by Breck Eisner and written by Cory Goodman, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless. Starring Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood, Michael Caine, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Julie Engelbrecht alongside Diesel, the story follows the Fast and Furious star as Kaulder, an immortal witch hunter, who, 800 years after being cursed to live forever, finds himself battling witches in the modern world.

Sadly, despite The Last Witch Hunter being a most-awaited project for Diesel (the story and character are based on the actor’s own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns), the action outing was widely planned at the time, and currently holds a “rotten” score of 18% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a disappointing box office of $146.9 million. But thanks to audiences rediscovering The Last Witch Hunter on streaming over the past year, The Last Witch Hunter 2 is now officially in the works, and Diesel has revealed the first details.

Meanwhile, Diesel’s Kaulder is conversing with “Young Dolan,” which likely refers to Michael Caine’s character, the 36th Dolan, a priest who is tasked with assisting Kaulder on his mission to keep tabs on witches. It has already been confirmed that Hollywood icon Michael Caine will come out of retirement to reprise his role in The Last Witch Hunter 2, with his character expected to play a key part in the plot.

Vin Diesel has wanted to bring back The Last Witch Hunter for some time, and his wish has finally been granted after Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, confirmed recently that a sequel is now in the works thanks to the action fantasy movie’s recent, and surprising, success.