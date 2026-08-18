 Vin Diesel shares secret behind 25 years of ‘Fast & Furious’ success

At a special 25th-anniversary screening in Los Angeles on August 17, Vin Diesel revealed the key to the Fast & Furious franchise’s success.

The action actor revealed the key to maintaining devoted fans and family since the original film’s June 2001 debut as he walked onto the red carpet amid a boisterous sea of cheering fans and journalists.

According to Vin, a few factors that contribute to long-term success are “integrity, fighting when no one sees, being willing to go up against the studio to battle for truthfulness, and not just rolling off a movie when the first draft comes in.”

However, the Chronicles of Riddick star highlighted the “desire to not retire, since you are making a movie for individuals who have adopted the concept of family over a quarter of a century.”

In a conversation with Extra, Vin observed that these individuals—fans in particular—enter these dimly lit theaters and later “leave with a concept of family they can take into their lives.”

The Pacifier star shared in other parts of the interview that F&F became the most-streamed series in history last month. But at its core, it’s due to “brotherhood, loyalty, love, and family,” as well as Chris Morgan’s amazing family-related quotes that “resonate with fans—and that’s what the world requires.”

Vin Diesel also provided a significant update regarding the forthcoming film, Fast & Forever. He informed Variety on Monday, saying, “We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on to say that he is “in a good position” because it took four years of development and four sets of writers to produce something he felt was worthy of a conclusion.

In the meantime, the final F&F film is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2028.