Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter and model Meadow Walker has married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic earlier this month. Vin Diesel, of course, made sure to be there.

The 22-year-old, Meadow Walker took to Instagram to share a few photos from the intimate wedding ceremony with a few guests in attendance. One of the photographs shows her father’s best friend actor Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle. She captioned the post with “Ayooooo.” Normally, the fathers walk the brides down the aisle at the wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

Many stars including the Wonder Woman diva, Gal Gadot showered their love for the newlyweds under the post. She commented a heart emoji to congratulate Paul Walker’s daughter.

Paul Walker passed away back in 2013 as a result of a car accident. He appeared in six of the nine films related to the Fast And Furious franchise alongside Vin Diesel.

Moreover, Vin Diesel was not the only F&F star present at the ceremony. Paul Walker’s on-screen love interest Jordana Brewster also received an invite. The bride also put up a video and wrote, “We’re married.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

At the F9 premiere earlier this year, Meadow walked the red carpet in Paul’s honor. F9 is the latest movie from the F&F franchise.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!