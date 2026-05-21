Vincent D’Onofrio appeared in The Thirteenth Floor, and the 1999 release finished with $18.6 million at the box office on a $16 million budget, a narrow commercial win, but not a clean one for a science-fiction title trying to break through in a year when The Matrix reset audience expectations.

D’Onofrio played Jason Whitney, the guide who helped Douglas Hall, played by Craig Bierko, venture into the virtual world to track down a message left by Hannon Fuller, played by Armin Mueller-Stahl. The film sets that search inside 1999 Los Angeles and a simulation of 1937 Los Angeles, which gives it a period-and-tech premise that was already crowded by the time it reached theaters.

The Thirteenth Floor adapted Daniel F. Galouye’s 1964 novel Simulacron-3, and the concept had already reached screens in 1973 as the two-part German TV movie World on a Wire. That history left the 1999 version working against a familiar premise instead of introducing one, so the movie had to sell itself on execution rather than novelty.

Jonathan Foreman of the New York Post described the film as having “mediocre acting, pedestrian dialogue, and slow pacing.” Those are the kinds of notes that usually hurt a movie with modest box-office room to spare, because a title earning $18.6 million against a $16 million budget does not have a lot of buffer once reviews turn against it.

The box office result also puts the film in the shadow of The Matrix, which arrived the same year and owned the bigger conversation around simulated reality. For a viewer deciding whether to revisit The Thirteenth Floor now, the sell is narrow: it is less a breakout hit than a case study in a smart sci-fi premise that arrived with the wrong commercial heat.

Readers coming to D’Onofrio through this film are really looking at a supporting turn inside a property with a long adaptation chain: a 1964 novel, a 1973 television version, and a 1999 feature that could not turn pedigree into scale The movie’s $18.6 million gross is the number that defines its place in the market, and it explains why the title is remembered more as an underperformer than a mainstream sci-fi property.