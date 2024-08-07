Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ sequel demanded following Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics win

Netizens demand Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and makers to make ‘Dangal 2’ as Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat entered the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, following Tuesday’s win.

Indian Olympian Vinesh Phogat, cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat, subject of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, has wrestled into the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, with her historic 5-0 win in yesterday’s semi-final of women’s wrestling 50 kg freestyle division event, over Yusneylys Guzman of Cuba.

With the milestone victory, Vinesh has become the first-ever female wrestler from the country, to enter the finals of any Olympic Games.

Following her feat, overjoyed netizens turned to the social platform X, with the trending hashtag ‘Dangal 2’, as they demanded makers for the sequel of the blockbuster movie, to acknowledge the remarkable journey of another Phogat sister.

“@niteshtiwari22 sir, please get ready for directing #Dangal2 as our queen #VineshPhogat is about to get a medal in @Paris2024. Thank you for making us proud #VineshPhogat,” one of them wrote enthusiastically.

Another reiterated, “If #VineshPhogat wins a gold medal in this Olympics, I think Nitesh Tiwari should start preparation for #Dangal2. #SanyaMalhotra can play a key role in the film.”

“Dangal fame VINESH PHOGAT, the first-ever Indian wrestler to play in an Olympic final—this has to be the greatest redemption story in our country #Dangal #Dangal2,” one more echoed.

Notably, Nitesh Tiwari’s sports biopic of the Phogat Sisters’ father and coach Mahavir Singh, led by Aamir Khan, opened to worldwide critical acclaim, particularly for the ‘honest’ depiction of a real-life story and the latter’s performance in the film.

The title emerged as a commercial success and bagged several prestigious awards.