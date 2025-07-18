Saudi Arabia set to bid big for Vinicius Jr amid Real Madrid contract limbo: reports

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – July 18, 2025 –Saudi dealmakers are reportedly preparing a world-record transfer offer for Real Madrid star Vinicius Juniorr, according to talkSPORT report.

Despite the Brazilian winger publicly expressing his desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu and ongoing negotiations over a contract extension, no formal agreement has been reached.

Vinicius Junior’s current deal runs until 2027, and both the player and Real Madrid are said to be calm about the situation.

However, the absence of a finalized extension has encouraged Saudi Pro League officials, who initially believed an agreement might be signed before the summer transfer window.

Behind the scenes, discussions about a potential Saudi switch have been ongoing for more than a year, with senior league executives carefully monitoring the timing of any potential move.

Read more: PSG crush Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Club World Cup final

While there is no sense of urgency, Saudi officials have a long-term plan in place and are intent on securing Vinicius Junior within the next three years.

As part of their strategy, Saudi clubs are reportedly prepared to submit a staggering bid worth €350 million (£302 million)—a figure that would eclipse the €222 million (£200 million) paid by Paris Saint-Germain to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

Additionally, a proposed five-year contract valued at nearly €1 billion (£864 million), including performance-based bonuses, has already been submitted to Vinicius Junior in writing as a non-binding offer.

The move comes after Al Hilal’s record-breaking €300 million (£257 million) bid for Kylian Mbappe was rejected in July 2023.