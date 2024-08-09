Vinod Kambli responds to viral video of him struggling to walk

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has issued a clarification after a video went viral showing him disoriented and struggling to walk on his own.

The viral video showed the 52-year-old getting down from a bike in Mumbai as pedestrians helped him to stand straight.

Several took to social media to express their concerns about the wellbeing of Vinod Kambli while some mentioned his condition to his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Now, Kambli has responded to the video and confirmed that he was fine and was ready to play cricket.

In the video, the former Indian cricketer was seen claiming to be ‘fit and fine.’

“I’m good, Marcus. By the grace of God, I am surviving. Fit and fine. Yes, (I can go to the pitch and bat). (Would bat at) number three. I’ll hit (spinners) out of the ground,” Vinod Kambli said in the viral video.

Kambli, who represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has faced health issues in the past, including a cardiac arrest in 2013 and undergoing angioplasty in 2012.

Marcus, the former batter’s classmate and first-class umpire, had later said that Kambli was in good shape and asked his friends to not believe social media.

“He [Vinod Kambli] was in jolly mood when we met him. He is recovering well and is in much better condition. The video being circulated is outdated. He doesn’t have belly fat and eat his food well. The entire family was present and enjoying each other’s company,” said Marcus.

It is pertinent to mention that the former batter last played for India in 2000, however, he continued to play in domestic cricket.

In 2011, Kambli announced retirement from all forms of cricket.