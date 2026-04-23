The Islamic Republic of Iran has invariably welcomed dialogue and agreement, but Washington’s constant breach of commitments, naval blockade and military threats remain the main obstacles to genuine negotiations, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the New York Post has claimed that US President Donald Trump has hinted that a second round of talks between the United States (US) and Iran may take place as early as Friday, signaling a potential diplomatic breakthrough.

In a post on X, the president reiterated Tehran’s openness to diplomacy while calling out Washington’s contradictory behavior.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so,” Pezeshkian wrote.

“Breach of commitments, blockade and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations. The world sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions,” he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so. Breach of commitments, blockade and threats are main obstacles to genuine negotiations. World sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 22, 2026

Meanwhile, White House press ⁠secretary Karoline Leavitt ​said that President Donald Trump wants ‌to see a “unified” response from Iran’s leadership to ​U.S. proposals to end ​hostilities.

Leavitt told members of the media at the White House that Trump had not set a deadline for an ​end to the ​ceasefire extension he announced on Tuesday.