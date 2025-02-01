Violent protests justify Govt’s strict tackling, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that violence in the name of protest gives justification to strict tackling from the government.

Talking to media Rana Sanaullah said that a reaction could not be avoided if the PTI will follow the November 26 like protest.

Talking on the nomination of the Chief Election Commissioner, PML-N leader said that incumbent CEC was also nominated by the PTI.

He said the PM and the opposition leader will nominate the CEC. “This time consensus can be reached again over the chief election commissioner,” he said.

He said the incumbent CEC will remain in office until nomination of the new chief election commissioner.

It is to be mentioned here that Sikandar Sultan Raja, the incumbent CEC has completed his office term on January 26.

Replying a question, Rana Sanaullah said that the parliament, judiciary and the bar has representation in the judicial commission adding that the establishment not having any representative in the commission.

According to the constitution, it is necessary for the prime minister and the opposition leader to consult on the appointment of the CEC and members. If no consensus is reached between them, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee.

The speaker of the National Assembly will form a committee of 12 members with equal representation from both the government and opposition to address the issue.

If there is still no agreement, three nominees for each post will be sent to the committee. If the parliamentary committee fails to reach a consensus, the matter will be forwarded to the Supreme Court.

The appointment of the new CEC and members must be completed within 45 days, but in the interim, the current CEC and members will continue their responsibilities.

For the position of CEC, former Supreme Court judges, technocrats, and bureaucrats under the age of 68 are eligible. while former High Court judges, bureaucrats, and technocrats under 65 years of age are eligible for appointment as members of the election commission.