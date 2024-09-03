web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: 11ft King Cobra rescued from house

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An 11-foot-long King Cobra weighing 6.7 Kilograms (kgs) was found inside the home of a village in India, sending shockwaves of fear through the community as the video went viral, local media reported.

The horrifying incident was reported in Odisha, a state located in Eastern India on Tuesday. The locals informed the forest department which rescued the King Cobra from inside a house at Bangra village in Odisha.

The forest department later released the King Cobra into the wildlife range. The forest department said that the snake weighed 6.7 kg.

“Yesterday at around 6.30 pm we were informed that a King Cobra had stayed in a house at Bangra village. On being informed, we immediately sent out a team along with some experienced snake rescuers to the village,” Srikanta Mohanty, Range Officer, Pithabata Range told local media.

He added that the snake was 11 ft long and weighed 6.7 kgs.

“After examination by a local veterinarian, the snake was released into its natural habitat this morning. The snake had entered the house while chasing a monitor lizard as per the man whose house the snake had entered,” the range officer added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.