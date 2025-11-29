Viral 19-minute clip causes confusion: Influencer responds hilariously

As influencers are taking over traditional, well-known content creators, a new, unexpected progress has been seen taking place in old ones. On Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), the so-called “viral 19 minutes” has sparked a plethora of memes, jokes, and comments that have left netizens perplexed.

The recent trend in the constant barrage of viral videos from India is a leaked clip of an Indian couple on Instagram.

The latest reports demonstrate that a leaked Instagram video lasting 19 minutes has gone viral on social media. The video, which depicts a young couple, drew immediate attention but also resulted in a major instance of mistaken identity. In fact, NewsX could not verify the video.

However, as the clip went viral, internet users unintentionally attacked a sane influencer, filling her Instagram comments with expectations and messages. In a clarification video shared on her handle, the creator, known as @Sweet_zannat_12374, officially addressed the issue.

Zannat, donning a green dupatta and red kurta, apparently so excited in the video, promptly rectified the blunder.

Zannat, in the video asking the public, said, “Hello guys, first take a good look at me, and now look at her,” pointing to the actual woman featured in the viral MMS.

“Do I look like her from anywhere? Tell me in the comments—no, right? Then why is everyone coming to my comments and writing ‘19 minutes’? Someone else’s mess is being pinned on me… like, what even is this?” she further said.

With a funny connection, she chuckled, “Oh brother, that girl speaks English—I haven’t even studied beyond 12th grade. You’re making me go viral for free! Okay, fine, go ahead; what do I care? I’m even getting good followers out of it, and views too. Okay, bye.”

As online users tried to figure out the couple’s Instagram usernames, the misunderstanding inspired a slew of jokes.

Social media handlers applauded Zannat for her lighthearted and honest response, which helped to clear up any confusion. As of now, her video has gained over 16 million views, expanding her online presence.

It should be taken into account that no official statements have been issued by the couple or their representatives in response to the leaked material.