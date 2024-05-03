VIRAL: 21-tonne giant whales washes up on shore

Beachgoers were left amazed after a giant whale washed up on a beach in India’s Kerala, a video of which went viral on social media.

The video, shared on Instagram by an account titled Vlogettan, showed people gathered around a giant whale shark carcass that washed up on the shore.

The sea creature reportedly weighed around 21 tonnes as two heavy machinery were used to move it back to the sea.

In the viral video, the whale appeared to be alive at first, however, it was later pronounced dead as the rescue workers struggled to relocate the carcass.

The video has since received attraction with over 2.1 million views as social media users expressed a wide range of reactions.

Some suggested that the giant sea creature may have died of old age while others expressed sadness over the death of such a harmless shark.

In June 2021, a group of fishermen found whale vomit, also called ambergris worth $1.5 million from the remains of a giant sperm whale.

According to details, a group of 35 fishermen was sailing in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Seriah in southern Yemen when they suddenly came across the carcass of a giant sperm whale.

After cutting the remains of the creature, they found a huge mass of waxy and black sludge inside the stomach of the animal. They had actually found ambergris (whale vomit) worth a whopping $1.5 million.

Whale vomit, which is also called ambergris, is a solid, waxy, and flammable substance that is produced in the digestive system of the sea creature. With a dull grey or blackish colour, the ambergris is highly valued by perfumers as a fixative that allows the scent to endure much longer.