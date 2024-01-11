Viral: Aamir Khan gets emotional during daughter Ira’s wedding

A picture of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan getting emotional at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged marriage vows and registered their wedding in an intimate affair in Mumbai. Another wedding ceremony was held in Udaipur where the couple exchanged rings.

During the second ceremony, Aamir Khan got emotional and couldn’t stop crying. A picture of him wiping away his tears went viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Taare Zameen Par‘, in a conversation on Ira Khan’s wedding with an India news channel, had said that he would get emotional on the occasion.

“I get very emotional,” he said as quoted by NDTV in its report. “I will cry a lot on that day, for sure. Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘take care of Aamir that day because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears.”

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan had gotten engaged in September 2022. The latter is the younger of Aamir Khan’s two children with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Related – Aamir Khan grooves to ‘Papa Kehte Hai‘ at daughter Ira Khan’s engagement