Aamir, Salman Khan share a tight hug at movie screening – Watch

Bollywood superstars and close friends, Aamir and Salman Khan exchanged a tight hug at the special screening of the recently-released film ‘Dono’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The whos who of the Bollywood fraternity attended the special screening of the recently-released romantic flick ‘Dono’ on Thursday, to show their support to the star kids, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon on their debut film.

Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan, who came in with his son, upcoming actor Junaid Khan, was seen rushing to his buddy Salman, who was posing for the media on the red carpet, and the two shared a warm hug before all three of them posed for shutterbugs.

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan attends the special screening of the movie ‘Dono’, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/h55J1xCbaC — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

The video of the hearty encounter is now viral on social media and fans cannot have enough of their bond.

As for the romantic drama ‘Dono’, the title marks the debut of two star kids Rajveer, son of the seasoned actor Sunny Deol, and Paloma, daughter of the veteran diva Poonam Dhillon.

The title is co-written and directed by debutant, Avnish S. Barjatya, son of veteran filmmaker, Sooraj Barjatya, and is produced under their banner, Rajshri Productions.

‘Kamaal hai yaar, bacche bade ho gaye…’: Salman Khan impressed with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira