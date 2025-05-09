VIDEO: Abandoned floating hotel near Portsmouth captivates travelers

An exclusive floating hotel near Portsmouth Harbour, UK, which has been abandoned for the past five years, is getting Viral on social media, after a travel vlogger shared its footage.

Though the hotel has been vacant, its interiors remain remarkably intact. The floating hotel was originally a military defense fort, which was used during World War I and World War II.

Then the historic structure was later converted into a luxury hotel offering modern facilities and magnificent ocean views.

Travel vlogger Josh (@exploringwithjosh) lately shared a viral video showcasing the spooky yet mesmerising state of the hotel.

The viral footage exposes elite rooms, an abandoned bar, and a gift shop still carrying keepsakes, despite years of closure.

The hotel, worth $7 million, once used to charge $700 per night from the guests for an exclusive stay in the centre of the sea.

The historic fort that was converted into a hotel, known as Spitbank Fort, was built to protect the British shoreline.

Adding to its charisma, it was only accessible through boats, located in the centre of the sea in the Solent.

Despite its closure, the structure remains in excellent condition, causing curiosity among travellers and history fans alike.

Josh’s viral exploration has garnered millions of views, with users expressing charm over the untouched state of the hotel.

Some viewers predicted its potential reopening, while others admired its fortress-like construction and lonely charm.

The mystery surrounding Spitbank Fort continues to intrigue scheming adventurers worldwide.

