World’s most expensive airport – Where even a banana costs Rs 2,180!

Istanbul airport has gone viral as the “most expensive airport in the world,” with reports from travellers highlighting outrageous prices for food and drink.

Visitors have been sharing their astonishment online, with one even posting about a lasagne weighing just 90 grams being sold for a jaw-dropping €24.50 (₨8,798).

This viral post has sparked outrage among travellers, who have also found bananas priced at €6 (₨2,180) each.

The viral reactions come from the 220,000 passengers who pass through Istanbul Airport every day, many of whom are shocked by the high prices.

Leonard Berberi, a writer from the Italian news site L’Economia, went viral for sharing his experience at the Turkish airport.

He described a lasagne sold for €24.50 (₨8,798), which looked like a small brick with a sprinkle of grated cheese and a basil leaf.

This viral story continued with Leonard discovering other expensive items, such as savoury croissants sold for €14.50 (₨5,278) to €17.50 (₨6,148) depending on the filling.

The post also highlighted that an Italian chicken salad cost €17.50 (₨6,148), and some food prices were astronomical compared to the city centre.

Leonard, who had enjoyed a half-litre bottle of Efes for €1.50 (₨545) in Taksim Square the day before, was shocked to see the same drink priced at €17.50 (₨6,148) in the airport — an increase of 1,067 percent.

This viral difference in prices between the airport and city has garnered significant attention.

Even fast food at Istanbul Airport is going viral for its steep prices. At Popeyes, four fried chicken wings with Coca-Cola and French fries were priced at €17.50 (₨6,148).

McDonald’s wasn’t far behind, with a Big Mac priced at €21.50 (₨7,805) and a Double Quarter Pounder menu costing €25.30 (₨9,223). Meanwhile, a Whopper at Burger King was going viral for costing €22 (₨8,004).

The viral outrage has spread across Reddit, with many travellers complaining about the steep costs. One viral post mentioned paying €6 (₨2,180) for a banana, which has added to the growing frustration surrounding the airport’s prices.

In addition to the viral food complaints, Istanbul Airport has gone viral for being one of the most likely airports for passengers to lose their luggage.

With both high prices and the risk of lost baggage, the airport has quickly become the subject of online discussions and viral reactions.