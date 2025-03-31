How to bring Zamzam water through Saudi Airports?

Pilgrims travelling through Saudi Arabia’s airports can now easily carry Zamzam water home by following a few simple official procedures, as outlined by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry has advised that pilgrims should purchase Zamzam water bottles only from authorised sales points located within the airport.

These designated points ensure the water’s authenticity and quality, making sure that it is sourced directly from the sacred well near the Kaaba in Makkah.

Once purchased, the bottles of Zamzam water must be placed on specially designated conveyor belts for handling. Importantly, Zamzam water should not be packed in checked luggage to ensure its safe transport and compliance with Saudi Arabia airport regulations.

Each pilgrim is permitted to take one bottle of Zamzam water and must present a valid Umrah visa or a permit through the Nusuk app in order to complete the process.

These guidelines are in place to streamline the procedure and to preserve the sanctity and quality of the Zamzam water, while ensuring safety during transport.

Zamzam water holds profound spiritual significance for Muslims, and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s from Saudi Arabia new rules are designed to make it easier for pilgrims to bring this sacred water back home without any hassle.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia made the meningitis vaccine mandatory for both Saudi citizens and foreign pilgrims planning to perform Hajj 2025, local media reported.

According to details, the move was taken to ensure the protection of pilgrims against infectious diseases during the Hajj 2025.

According to reports, pilgrims will not be able to purchase Hajj 2025 packages or complete their registration without proof of vaccination.

Officials have said that no individual will be allowed to perform Hajj without receiving the vaccine. Moreover, all residents of Saudi Arabia intending to participate in Hajj 2025 must also get vaccinated beforehand.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to complete their vaccinations promptly to avoid any delays or obstacles in the Hajj process.