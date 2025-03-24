Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia declares meningitis vaccine mandatory for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has made the meningitis vaccine mandatory for both Saudi citizens and foreign pilgrims planning to perform Hajj 2025, local media reported.

According to details, the move was taken to ensure the protection of pilgrims against infectious diseases during the Hajj 2025.

According to reports, pilgrims will not be able to purchase Hajj 2025 packages or complete their registration without proof of vaccination.

Officials have said that no individual will be allowed to perform Hajj without receiving the vaccine. Moreover, all residents of Saudi Arabia intending to participate in Hajj 2025 must also get vaccinated beforehand.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to complete their vaccinations promptly to avoid any delays or obstacles in the Hajj process.

As preparations for Hajj 2025 are in full swing, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is working diligently to enhance arrangements, ensuring that pilgrims can perform their religious duties with ease and comfort.

The ministry is committed to providing all necessary facilities to pilgrims during their stay in the kingdom.

To further assist pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has established a dedicated helpline for guidance and support. Pilgrims can contact Saudi authorities through the following toll-free numbers:

A number 1966 has been designated for the general guidance of Hajj pilgrims. The number 977 is available for health and emergency services, accessible at any time.