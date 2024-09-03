WATCH: Abrar Ahmed rushes in to avoid time out in PAK v BAN Test

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed’s comical entry on the fourth day of the second PAK v BAN Test went viral on social media.

The spin bowler was Pakistan’s number 10 in the batting order after pacer Mohammad Ali.

However, the hosts lost a couple of wickets in a span of a few deliveries as Mohammad Ali departed for a first-baller after wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan edged a length ball behind the wickets.

Abrar Ahmed, who was not expecting the wickets to fall in quick succession, was then seen rushing into the ground as he was putting on his helmet.

During his entry, he dropped one of his batting gloves while adjusting his helmet on his head.

Read more: Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan with 2-0 Test series sweep

His comical entry left commentators in splits while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was at his bowling mark also smiled.

Shakib then jokingly signalled that he would have appealed for a time-out if Abrar Ahmed had not arrived at the crease in time.

It is worth mentioning here that Shakib Al Hasan has in the past timed out Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Matthews during the ODI World Cup 2023 game.

He became the first player in international cricket to be dismissed for a time ruling after he failed to make himself ready within the stipulated two minutes to face Shakib Al Hasan, whose appeal led to Mathews’ exit.

The Sri Lanka all-rounder later called Bangladesh “disgraceful” and said the umpires lacked common sense while dealing with the “equipment malfunction” in the match.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh recorded their first-ever series win over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second PAK v BAN Test in Rawalpindi.

Chasing 185 to win, the visitors inched their way to the target for the loss of four wickets, 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day to complete a 2-0 series sweep.