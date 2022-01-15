Sunday, January 16, 2022
VIRAL: Actor Inaya Khan has an important message for fans

Actor Inaya Khan shared viral pictures on the social media application Instagram where she encouraged the people to trust themselves more.

The viral pictures see her posing for the pictures in a green shalwar kurta. She wrote that people will know how to live their lives once they trust themselves more.

The Mere Apne star has quite a following on social media platforms with over 54,800 followers. She shares the clicks from photoshoots and projects’ BTS for the fans.

Actor Inaya Khan role in Mere Apne was a negative one, where she played Maryam, a girl whose vile intentions are about to ruin many lives.

Inaya Khan had previously stated that she was born in the United States and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well.

She admitted to foraying into acting and then made it her first priority.

