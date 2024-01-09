Rahat Ghani creates social media buzz with now-viral post

The latest pictures of actress and model Rahat Ghani, who has proved herself as one of the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry, are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rahat Ghani, who is winning hearts with her performance in the ongoing ARY Digital serial ‘Adawat’, shared her latest clicks on her Instagram account. She posed for the pictures in an elegant kurta.

The actress confessed her love for closeup pictures in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaHaT GhaNi (@rahatghani3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaHaT GhaNi (@rahatghani3)

It is pertinent to mention that Rahat Ghani takes to the visual-sharing platform to update fans about her life happenings via pictures and videos.

Moreover, her account also has visuals of her professional endeavours as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaHaT GhaNi (@rahatghani3)

Rahat Ghani has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry by playing diverse roles flawlessly. Her performances in ‘Adawat’ and ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ received positive reviews.

Rahat Ghani essays Ambar in ‘Adawat’, which follows the story of jealousy and revenge of Areeba [Fatima Effendi] who seeks to harm her family, after she is forced to marry her brother-in-law [Saad Qureshi], following the death of her elder sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaHaT GhaNi (@rahatghani3)

The cast also includes Shazeal Shoukat, Syed Jibran, Dania Enwer, Naveed Raza, Kinza Malik in crucial roles.

The serial, directed by Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi, airs daily on ARY Digital at 7PM PST (Pakistan Standard Time).