VIRAL: Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Panday walk out of Merry Christmas screening together

The Bollywood Aditya Roy Kapur and actress Ananya Panday have been the talk of the town, with numerous reports suggested that the two have been dating for quite some time now. However, the official confirmation is yet to be made by the actor.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were recently seen exiting the special screening of ‘Merry Christmas,’ featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The screening took place in Mumbai, and the duo was spotted leaving the venue together.

The couple looked adorable in the video in which Aditya sported a striped shirt, cap, and formal pants, while Ananya opted for an all-white salwar kameez. The duo attended the special screening of Sriram Raghavan’s romantic thriller film ‘Merry Christmas’ on January 10, 2024, where they joined other Bollywood celebrities.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video of Aditya and Ananya went online, it gathered netizens’ love. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with with love.

Meanwhile one fan wrote, “Ananya beautiful (red heart emoji)”, another comment,’ Love this couple. A fan also wrote, ‘Aww Aditya and Ananya look soo good and happy together happy for them wishing them all the happiness and love in the world #adiny’

Meanwhile, Merry Christmas is all set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The movie revolves around Christmas Eve when, because of an uneventful the lives of two people turn upside down.